Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People living with HIV face harmful stigma daily – DaBaby's rant was just more public than most

By Sannisha Dale, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Miami
Share this article
Rapper DaBaby drew sharp criticism after he delivered a rant during a concert on July 25, 2021, insulting people living with HIV or sexually transmitted illnesses. He not only disrespected women and same-gender-loving men, but also falsely equated HIV with a death sentence.

As an associate professor of psychology and a clinical psychologist at the University…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong: Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, accused under the national security law for one year, faces a life sentence
~ L’archéologie de l’Afrique de l'Ouest pourrait écrire autrement les manuels sur l'évolution humaine
~ Road surface asphalt can pollute soils: we checked the health risk in a Nigerian city
~ Zambians go to elections amid turmoil. What’s at stake
~ Four priorities for Zambia after the 2021 elections
~ Comply or leave: the dilemma facing humanitarian agencies
~ With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, ‘immune-insecure’ people have to navigate added risks in social life
~ How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? Here's what the stats mean … and what they don't
~ Islamophobia in schools: How teachers and communities can recognize and challenge its harms
~ Afghanistan's ArtLords use concrete barricades as canvases to promote social change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter