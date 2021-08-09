Tolerance.ca
Yes, a few climate models give unexpected predictions – but the technology remains a powerful tool

By Nerilie Abram, Chief Investigator for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes; Deputy Director for the Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science, Australian National University
Andrew King, ARC DECRA fellow, The University of Melbourne
Andy Pitman, Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes, UNSW
Christian Jakob, Professor in Atmospheric Science, Monash University
Julie Arblaster, Chief Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes; Chief Investigator, ARC Securing Antarctica's Environmental Future; Professor, Monash University
Lisa Alexander, Chief Investigator ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes and Professor Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW
Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, ARC Future Fellow, UNSW
Shayne McGregor, Associate professor, Monash University
Steven Sherwood, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW
An article in the eminent US magazine Science has triggered debate over whether scientists should use climate models. Here’s what you should know about climate models ahead of today’s IPCC report.


© The Conversation -


