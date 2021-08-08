Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Goodreads' readers #ReadWomen, and so should university English departments

By Karen Bourrier, Associate Professor of English, University of Calgary
Share this article
The books Goodreads users read more often than are assigned in university tend to be by women writers and to feature strong female protagonists.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fewer viewers, nervous sponsors: The Olympics must rethink its strategy to stay relevant
~ What a landmark court victory for B.C. First Nation means for Indigenous rights and resource development
~ How Indigenous burning practices can help curb the biodiversity crisis
~ Why it makes good business sense to hire people with disabilities
~ A Year of Dismantling Civil Society in Belarus
~ Monday's IPCC report is a really big deal for climate change. So what is it? And why should we trust it?
~ Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for a just and equitable post-colonial world, with India leading the way
~ Ensure Justice for Zimbabwe’s Child Brides
~ Why Andrew Cuomo's job is more vulnerable to scandal than Donald Trump's was
~ 3 wildfire lessons for forest towns as Dixie Fire destroys historic Greenville, California
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter