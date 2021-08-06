Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ensure Justice for Zimbabwe’s Child Brides

By Human Rights Watch
The heart-wrenching case of a 14-year-old girl who died during childbirth at an Apostolic church in Marange, in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland province, has sent shockwaves across the country. According to reports, the girl, Memory Machaya, who had been forced out of school and into marriage at age 13, died on July 15 and was secretly buried two hours later by the church. Click to expand Image A group of child brides at Annandale farm, Shamva, Mashonaland Central Province after participating in a community meeting on ending child marriage.   ©2015 Dewa Mavhinga / Human Rights Watch I spoke…


© Human Rights Watch -


