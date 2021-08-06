Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Pasha 119: Talking about Africa and the Olympics

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
It’s safe to say that the 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo this year was an unconventional event. The impact the pandemic had on the athletes has been complex and felt differently across countries and individuals.

So how did African athletes fare in these difficult conditions?

Overall, not too well on the medals chart. There were some impressive performances but the Olympics did not yield many moments for participants from African countries to savour.

In today’s episode of Pasha, Kamilla Swart, an associate professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, looks at…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


