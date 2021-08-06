Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: the complex issues behind the presidential power-grab

By Mariam Salehi, Visiting Researcher of Global Governance, WZB Berlin Social Science Center.
Share this article
Ten years on from the Arab uprisings, Tunisia has often been presented as a rare success story. Elsewhere Egypt sank into an army dictatorship, Syria, Libya and Yemen into bloody civil war. In other countries, meanwhile, such as Bahrain, the protests were put down with ferocity and the old regimes dug in against change.

In Tunisia, the protests toppled the corrupt regime of Zine…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pasha 119: Talking about Africa and the Olympics
~ Beyond the cabinet reshuffle – what will it take to renew South Africa’s public sector?
~ Funerals will hit 100 million a year by 2060 – here’s how to make them more sustainable
~ China: journalist sentenced to three and half years in prison
~ The X Factor: how the star-making formula show lost its shine
~ Cyprus: what is Elam, the far-right nationalist party seeking success after the demise of Golden Dawn?
~ COVID: what happens if a far more lethal coronavirus emerges in pets?
~ The war in Tigray: the makings of a man-made famine, and what can be done
~ South Africa's power generation plans are out of date: an urgent rethink is needed
~ Blood flow restriction training: how Olympians use it to boost performance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter