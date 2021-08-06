COVID: WHO calls for moratorium on booster shots – is it justifiable?
By Jonathan Pugh, Research Fellow in Applied Moral Philosophy, University of Oxford
Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on COVID vaccine booster programmes until at least the end of September in order to prioritise vaccines for low-income countries.
Countries with high vaccination rates, such as the UK, have been considering vaccine booster programmes, given the uncertainty about how long immunity lasts.…
