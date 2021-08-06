Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Civilians Prevented from Fleeing Fighting

By Human Rights Watch
A man carries a mattress as he arrives at Paquitequete beach in Pemba, Mozambique after fleeing Palma by boat with 49 other people, on May 22, 2021. © 2021 JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images. The Mozambican government should immediately assist civilians to move to safer areas. These civilians are trapped by fighting in Cabo Delgado province, Human Rights Watch said today. More than 88,000 people have been displaced from the embattled Palma district following the March 24, 2021 attack by Ansar al-Sunna, an armed group linked to the Islamic State (ISIS). Government security forces have imposed…


© Human Rights Watch -


