Human Rights Observatory

Nowhere to hide: the significance of national cabinet not being a cabinet

By Anne Twomey, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Sydney
The legal decision that national cabinet is not a cabinet means how the body operates, and the decisions it makes, cannot be protected by cabinet confidentiality.


© The Conversation -


