Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why thieves using e-scooters are targeting farms to steal £3,000 quad bikes, and what farmers can do to prevent it

By Kate Tudor, Senior lecturer in Criminology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
Farm vehicles have long been considered an easy target for thieves because of poor security measures, such as universal keys that can be used to start any tractor and the failure to use immobilisers.

But security is now starting to be upgraded. Some tractors and quad bikes are now being made with a new type of chipped key to make them more secure; however, many vehicles still lag conspicuously behind the modern security standards, leaving farmers unprotected against theft.

Meanwhile, criminals are also embracing new technology. They are increasingly using


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What is the metaverse? A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world
~ Younger adults can get very sick and die from COVID too. Here's what the data tell us
~ How to design appropriate methods for research involving children
~ Nowhere to hide: the significance of national cabinet not being a cabinet
~ Man to face court over alleged rape of Brittany Higgins
~ Indonesian writer confronts COVID-19 through poetry
~ We can't rely solely on arbitrary vaccination levels to end lockdowns. Here are 7 ways to fix Sydney's outbreak
~ Sri Lanka: Police Abuses Surge Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
~ NSO/Pegasus : 17 journalists from 7 countries join RSF’s complaint in Paris and before the UN
~ Vital Signs: If you want predictions, ask an astrologer. Economists have better things to do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter