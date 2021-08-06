Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vital Signs: If you want predictions, ask an astrologer. Economists have better things to do

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
Share this article
If you ask most people what economists do, they might tell you it has something to do with money. Or perhaps forecasting what the economy will look like a year from now. Most of the other comparisons would be less charitable. I’ve heard plenty that can’t be printed.

The reality is very different.

For example, my UNSW colleague Pauline Grosjean and her economist co-authors published a paper in 2020 that asked “can heroes legitimise strongly proscribed and repugnant political behaviours?”…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indonesian writer confronts COVID-19 through poetry
~ We can't rely solely on arbitrary vaccination levels to end lockdowns. Here are 7 ways to fix Sydney's outbreak
~ Sri Lanka: Police Abuses Surge Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
~ NSO/Pegasus : 17 journalists from 7 countries join RSF’s complaint in Paris and before the UN
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Closing the Gap, National Cabinet, and an 80% vaccination rate
~ Increased incarceration of First Nations women is interwoven with the experience of violence and trauma
~ To enable healing, there's a more effective way to Close the Gap in employment in remote Australia
~ If machines can be inventors, could AI soon monopolise technology?
~ A ‘Christian nation’ no longer: why Australia’s religious right loses policy battles even when it wins elections
~ Australians are 3 times more worried about climate change than COVID. A mental health crisis is looming
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter