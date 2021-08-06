Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Police Abuses Surge Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Family members of inmates gathered at Mahara prison near Colombo, Sri Lanka, demanding to see their imprisoned relatives after eight inmates died during unrest, November 20, 2020. © 2020 Photo by Akila Jayawardana/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Sri Lanka’s police are increasingly killing and abusing people under cover of the Covid-19 pandemic measures and an anti-drug campaign, Human Rights Watch said today. Recent police abuses reported in the media include alleged extrajudicial killings, torture, and arbitrary detention. The government should restore independent…


© Human Rights Watch -


