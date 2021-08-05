Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To enable healing, there's a more effective way to Close the Gap in employment in remote Australia

By Zoe Staines, ARC DECRA Research fellow, The University of Queensland
Elise Klein, Senior Lecturer, Australian National University
Francis Markham, Research Fellow, Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research, Australian National University
Jon Altman, Emeritus professor, School of Regulation and Global Governance, ANU, Australian National University
Share this article
Mass unemployment is not a result of people choosing to remain on welfare. Attempts to close the “employment gap” ignore the real cause: unemployment is structural, not behavioural.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ If machines can be inventors, could AI soon monopolise technology?
~ A ‘Christian nation’ no longer: why Australia’s religious right loses policy battles even when it wins elections
~ Australians are 3 times more worried about climate change than COVID. A mental health crisis is looming
~ Friday essay: Tongerlongeter — the Tasmanian resistance fighter we should remember as a war hero
~ Being able to skip classes improves some students' performance. Others struggle with more autonomy
~ Russia Expands Onslaught on Critics
~ New EU Sanctions on Nicaraguan Officials Amid Escalating Crisis
~ Three-year jail term sought for story about Tuareg protest in southern Algeria
~ COVID-19 caused a global setback in reproductive and sexual health rights, especially for women
~ We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter