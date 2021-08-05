Tolerance.ca
Japan's constitutional dilemma: only men allowed on the Chrysanthemum throne

By Ella Tennant, Lecturer, Language and Culture, Keele University
The question of who will succeed to the Chrysanthemum Throne – the Japanese monarchy – when there is a shortage of male heirs is in play again after the panel set up to look into the succession recently ruled out allowing a woman to ascend the throne.

While the emperor has no political role in Japan’s constitution, the symbolic and cultural significance links…


