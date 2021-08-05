Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Boycotting the next Olympics in Beijing will hurt athletes: Here's a better idea

By Bruce Kidd, Professor Emeritus of Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto
Instead of boycotting the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, activists should pressure the IOC to let anyone attending the Games to express their views on China without fear of penalization.


