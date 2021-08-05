Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfires ravaging through North Macedonia are destroying remaining forests

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Share this article
In response to wildfires ravaging throughout North Macedonia, the government mobilized the the army for firefighting, and imposed complete ban on movement in forest areas, declaring a state of crisis.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Jailed Moroccan editor requests hospitalisation after ending hunger strike
~ Sexism and sport: why body-baring team uniforms are bad for girls and women
~ In a world first, South Africa grants a patent listing AI as the inventor
~ Morrison government loses fight for national cabinet secrecy
~ Why the UK's unfair energy market is unlikely to spearhead a green transition
~ ‘I demand 100 percent freedom’ — Hong Kong political artist leaves for Taiwan citing crackdown
~ A brief history of asylum seekers at the Olympics — and why they are sometimes misunderstood
~ Australia's vaccination plan is 6 months too late and a masterclass in jargon
~ When faces are partially covered, neither people nor algorithms are good at reading emotions
~ Hillsong pastor Brian Houston charged with allegedly concealing information about child sex offences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter