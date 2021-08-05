Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Justice System Failing Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A mural calling for an end to violence against women in Kabul, Afghanistan.  © 2017 ArtLords (New York) – The Afghan government’s failure to provide accountability for violence against women and girls has undermined progress to protect women’s rights, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Gains by Taliban forces as the United States completes its troop withdrawal leaves the current Afghan state, and women’s rights in particular, uncertain.  August 5, 2021 “I Thought Our Life Might Get Better” Implementing Afghanistan’s Elimination of Violence…


© Human Rights Watch -


