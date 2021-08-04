Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2001 : The Moult of the American Empire, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
We begin the publication of the last part of Thierry Meyssan's book, “Before Our Very Eyes”. He rereads the history of the American Empire. In this episode he comes back to the attacks of September 11 as the seizure of Power by the direct descendants of the Pilgrim Fathers against the descendants of the authors of the Bill of Rights.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Pesticides: interactions between agrochemicals increase their harm to bees
~ Airports towns like Luton and Hounslow are suffering as people fly less often – here's how to help them
~ Moon lacked a magnetic field for nearly all its history – new research resolves mystery sparked by rocks brought back on Apollo
~ What the lifting of US sanctions means for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
~ As pandemic restrictions ease, we need to consider ethical travel in our return
~ 5 things to watch for in the latest IPCC report on climate science
~ The advantages of unionization are obvious, so why don't more workers join unions?
~ Indian Girl’s Alleged Rape and Murder Sparks Protests
~ Four clothing businesses that could lead us away from the horrors of fast fashion
~ Consciousness: how the brain chemical 'dopamine' plays a key role – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter