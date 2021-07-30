Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Community initiative keeps Kenyan women breastfeeding exclusively for longer

By Antonina Mutoro, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Elizabeth Kimani-Murage, Senior Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Share this article
Exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months, as recommended by the World Health Organisation, is vital for child growth and survival. Exclusive breastfeeding means that the infant receives only breast milk. This is because breast milk has adequate amounts of nutrients and water required for healthy growth as well as immune factors required for the development of the infants immune system in the first 4-6 months of life.

Other benefits of breastfeeding include protection against common childhood…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In North Macedonia, some young people manage to build successful businesses during the Covid-19 crisis
~ RSF hails former Malian intelligence chief’s arrest over reporter’s disappearance
~ Reluctant to be vaccinated for COVID-19? Here are six myths you can put to rest
~ Five ways to turn Bali into a 'Zoom island' for global remote workers
~ Portland stone: how a creamy British limestone became a symbol of empire and elitism
~ Hong Kong democracy protester's sentencing sets a harsh precedent for national security law
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on changes in opposition policy
~ Vital Signs: Uber's impact on traffic accidents is a lesson in calculating social benefit
~ 3 things we need to get right to ensure online professional development works
~ Curious Kids: do penguins fly underwater?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter