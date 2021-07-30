Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No wonder people are confused. Most official COVID vaccine advice is way too complex

By Danielle Marie Muscat, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Julie Ayre, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Kirsten McCaffery, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Olivia Mac, Research fellow, University of Sydney
Share this article
Our research shows we are still missing clear and consistent communication about COVID vaccines all Australians can understand and act on.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on changes in opposition policy
~ Vital Signs: Uber's impact on traffic accidents is a lesson in calculating social benefit
~ 3 things we need to get right to ensure online professional development works
~ Curious Kids: do penguins fly underwater?
~ We must include more women in physics — it would help the whole of humanity
~ India's vaccine rollout is ignoring the many inequities in its society
~ Iranian state comes down hard on protests over ‘Thirsty Khuzestan’
~ Unchecked Spyware Industry Enables Abuses
~ The essence of LeRoy Clarke, Trinidad and Tobago's master artist who died this week
~ COVID has changed policing — but now policing needs to change to respond better to COVID
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter