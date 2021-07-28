Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Morrison shakes money tree again in bid to avoid second recession

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
b As NSW on Wednesday extended its lockdown for another month and the federal government shelled out more money, it was as if we were back in 2020 and Victoria’s long incarceration. Thankfully, one big…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for the release of a Sudanese journalist jailed in Saudi Arabia
~ The complicated history of women at Cannes film festival
~ Can eating hot chilli peppers actually hurt you?
~ From colonial cavalry to mounted police: a short history of the Australian police horse
~ Now that Australia's inflation rate is 3.8%, is it time to worry?
~ What Olympic gymnasts can teach us about improving our balance
~ The policing of Australian satire: why defamation is still no joke, despite recent law changes
~ Hong Kong hands down first guilty sentence on terrorism and inciting secession charges under national security law
~ Chile: Rulings Uphold Rights of Deported Venezuelans
~ Nigeria: Covid-19 Impact Worsens Hunger in Lagos
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter