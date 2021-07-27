Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France : from colonial fantasy to disaster, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
We are finishing the publication of the second part of Thierry Meyssan's book, "Before our very eyes". In this episode, he reviews the amateurism of the last French presidents, on the advice of the few supporters of colonialism, and on the disaster they caused.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


