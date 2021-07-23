Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beninese journalist’s conviction must be quashed

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Benin’s supreme court to quash Bénin Web TV journalist Ignace Sossou’s May 2020 conviction on a charge of “harassment by means of electronic communications” when it examines the case today. RSF also urges Benin’s authorities to overhaul the country’s Digital Law, which poses a threat to its journalists.Originally given an 18-month sentence in December 2019, Sossou spent six months in prison on this charge.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


