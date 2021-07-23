Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe’s Lack of Vision on Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders delivers the opening statements during a plenary session on the Commissions 2020 Rule of law report at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on June 23, 2021.  © 2021 Aris Oikonomou/Pool Photo via AP The launch of the European Commission’s latest report on the state of rule of law in the European Union should be a milestone. It contains dozens of pages of analysis for each EU country on threats to democratic institutions, covering judicial independence, media freedom, and attacks on civil society. But beyond…


