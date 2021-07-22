Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In China, Chinese Now Tops Tibetan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Signs marking the national college entrance examination sites in Nagchu Municipality, Tibet Autonomous Region. © The Chinese government has long issued laws and statements declaring its respect for minority languages, including regulations requiring all public signs in minority areas to be bilingual. But the latest evidence from the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) indicates Chinese authorities’ real view of minority languages: they come second. Literally. In the TAR, since at least the start of the reform era in the 1980s, Tibetan has always been placed above Chinese…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


