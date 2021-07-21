Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Is the COVID vaccine rollout the greatest public policy failure in recent Australian history?

By Carolyn Holbrook, ARC DECRA Fellow at Deakin University, Deakin University
James Walter, Professor of Political Science, Monash University
Paul Strangio, Professor of Politics, Monash University
There are three measures for assessing whether public policy is successful, and the Coalition has been found wanting on all three. But there is one policy area that is an even bigger disaster.


