Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Prominent Jailed Activist in Danger

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image In this Aug. 25, 2016 file photo, human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor speaks to Associated Press journalists in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. © 2016 AP Photo/Jon Gambrell (Beirut) – A prominent Emirati human rights defender may face retaliation after a private letter he wrote detailing his mistreatment in detention and flagrantly unfair trial was published in the regional media, Human Rights Watch and the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) said today. United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have held Ahmed Mansoor, 51, largely incommunicado, isolated him from other…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Will an awarded animation movie about a Czech women in Kabul change how Czechs perceive Afghanistan ?
~ These African animators are saving their native languages using cartoons
~ Mozambican journalist receives international prize for press freedom
~ The 'car park rorts' story is scandalous. But it will keep happening unless we close grant loopholes
~ Kenya: Irregularities Mar Covid-19 Cash Transfers
~ The nuclear race accelerates, by Manlio Dinucci
~ When COVID is behind us, Australians are going to have to pay more tax
~ How Traditional Owners and officials came together to protect a stunning stretch of WA coast
~ Calling out China for cyberattacks is risky — but a lawless digital world is even riskier
~ A new image shows jets of plasma shooting out of a supermassive black hole
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter