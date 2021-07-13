Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euro 2020: could Twitter stop racist abuse before it happens?

By Nicole Ferdinand, Senior Lecturer, Events Management, Oxford Brookes University
John Bustard, Lecturer in Digital Transformation, Ulster University
Nigel Williams, Reader in Project Management, University of Portsmouth
As excitement built in England ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy, fans took to Twitter to express pride in their diverse and inspiring team. There was also a sense of nervous anticipation at the chance to win a major tournament for the first time in 55 years. Many used the hashtag #Euro2020final to join the conversation before and during the first half of the match.

Following a crushing defeat by penalty shootout, a dark but familiar picture emerged. Some Twitter users under #Euro2020final posted racist…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


