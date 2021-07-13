Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Raze paradise to put in a biofuel crop? No, there are far better ways to tackle climate change

By Michelle Lim, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie Law School, Macquarie University
How do we ensure solutions to climate change doesn't make biodiversity loss worse? Fifty of the world's leading researchers on biodiversity and climate have sought to answer this question.


© The Conversation -


