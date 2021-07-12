Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey sending jihadists from Idlib to Afghanistan

Following the departure of regular US troops from Afghanistan, Turkey has stepped in to protect the Kabul authorities from the Taliban. Turkish secret services are recruiting 2,000 combatants among the jihadists stationed in the Turkish-occupied area of Syria to send them to Afghanistan. Moreover, Turkish secret services have already resorted to using Syrian-based jihadists in the Libyan war and in the Upper Karabakh conflict. If pulled out from Armenia, the “Syrian” jihadists are regularly (...)


