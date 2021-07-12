Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Court Convicts Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Semyon Simonov © 2020 Private (Moscow) – A court in Sochi, Russia, has convicted a prominent human rights defender on criminal charges related to the country’s “foreign agents” law, Human Rights Watch said today. The court sentenced Semyon Simonov, head of the Southern Human Rights Center, to 250 hours of community service, for an unpaid fine levied against the center. The verdict caps nearly eight years of harassment and intimidation against Simonov in retaliation for his human rights work. The authorities should immediately withdraw the charges against Simonov,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF decries wave of arrests in Ethiopia
~ RSF and partner hail Pakistani law protecting journalists but call for improvements
~ Why the federal government's COVID-19 fear appeal to Sydney residents won't work
~ How ‘Yasuke’ offers a new perspective on the history and current relations of Africans in Japan
~ ‘Environmental accounting’ could revolutionise nature conservation, but Australia has squandered its potential
~ First Nations people urgently need to get vaccinated, but are not being consulted on the rollout strategy
~ Australia's new vaccination campaign is another wasted opportunity
~ As Sydney's lockdown continues, what support is available — and needed — for people losing income?
~ Georgia mourns the death of a journalist
~ Sri Lanka: Protect Garment Workers’ Rights During Pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter