Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honour those found at residential schools by respecting the human rights of First Nations children today

By Anne Levesque, Assistant professor, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
Canadians who wish to pay tribute to the children who died at Indian Residential Schools should demand the government stop fighting First Nations children in court.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'The stars aligned': Ash Barty's Wimbledon win is an historic moment for Indigenous people and women in sport
~ Africans want consensual democracy – why is that reality so hard to accept?
~ Latest data from Lusaka morgue analysis shows spike in COVID-19 deaths
~ Cholera is still a danger in Nigeria: here's what the government can do
~ At the tipping point: It’s time to include tips in menu prices as restaurants reopen from COVID lockdowns
~ Sex testing at the Olympics should be abolished once and for all
~ The 3D technology that could revolutionize the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee
~ Saudi Arabia: New Details of Alleged Torture Leaked
~ Swap shapes for rice crackers, chips for popcorn… parents can improve their kids’ diet with these healthier lunchbox options
~ New application maps accessibility of Ukrainian urban public spaces
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter