Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No evidence links autism with terrorism, but ill-judged statements and headlines will lead to stigma

By Rachel Moseley, Principle Academic in Psychology, Bournemouth University
Share this article
Recent observations from Jonathan Hall QC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, suggest that “a staggeringly high” number of autistic people are referred to the UK government’s anti-radicalisation Prevent programme.

The comments come ahead of Halls’ upcoming lecture about whether the criminal justice system is the right avenue for dealing with autistic people on the counter-terrorism scheme. But rather than leading with an explanation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF denounces coordinated raids on media outlets in Belarus
~ Heart health: design cities differently and it can help us live longer
~ Semiconductors: Chinese takeover of UK's leading chipmaker doesn't need a security review – here's why
~ Tokyo Olympics: no spectators is bad for business, but hosting could still bring long-term benefits
~ Social media became a life-saving tool for Nigerians. Now, they have to fight for it.
~ Mzilikazi Khumalo: a stellar Zulu, African, Pan African and cosmopolitan composer
~ Five lessons on bringing truth back to politics from Britain's first female philosophy professor
~ Afghanistan: two decades of Nato help leaves a failed and fractured state on the brink of civil war
~ What the Euro 2020 referees can teach the Premier League
~ The ocean is full of tiny plastic particles – we found a way to track them with satellites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter