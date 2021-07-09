Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why most economists continue to back lockdowns

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
With the prospect of a lengthier lockdown looming over Sydney, the idea of “living with the virus” has resurfaced.

NSW’s health minister, Brad Hazzard, raised the prospect of abandoning the lockdown and accepting that “the virus has a life which will continue in the community” at a press conference on…


