Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Body Needs to Act on Ethiopia

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tigrinyan refugee women prepare bread for their family in Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan on December 11, 2020  © 2020 Nariman El-Mofty/AP Images As reports of grave rights abuses continue to emerge from the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the United Nations Human Rights Council is considering a resolution to add Tigray to its agenda. It should do so immediately. Communities in Tigray have suffered months of atrocities, which UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. At the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Japan to side with Taiwan over China
~ Developers say the reef at St. Vincent's Indian Bay is dead. These photos say otherwise
~ Grattan on Friday: General's vaccine advance waits on more fuel
~ Developers say the reef at St. Vincent's Indian Bay is dead; these photos say otherwise
~ Revised UN Counterterrorism Strategy Has Stronger Rights Focus
~ Philippines Loses a Press Freedom Fighter
~ ‘Return to normal’ travel and research may bring hazards to northern, Indigenous communities
~ Vital Signs: RBA governor Philip Lowe's dangerous game on interest rates
~ Can Taiwan rely on Australia when it comes to China? New poll shows most Australians don't want to send the ADF
~ Loss in the pandemic: when a loved one dies, being cut off from the grieving process can make things harder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter