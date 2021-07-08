Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Developers say the reef at St. Vincent's Indian Bay is dead; these photos say otherwise

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
"I have witnessed coral regrowing in key spots throughout the bay. Imagine what's possible if we put some real, intentional effort into it; an artificial reef is not the solution."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: General's vaccine advance waits on more fuel
~ Revised UN Counterterrorism Strategy Has Stronger Rights Focus
~ Philippines Loses a Press Freedom Fighter
~ ‘Return to normal’ travel and research may bring hazards to northern, Indigenous communities
~ Vital Signs: RBA governor Philip Lowe's dangerous game on interest rates
~ Can Taiwan rely on Australia when it comes to China? New poll shows most Australians don't want to send the ADF
~ Loss in the pandemic: when a loved one dies, being cut off from the grieving process can make things harder
~ Don't just blame the Libs for treating universities harshly. Labor's 1980s policies ushered in government interference
~ Friday essay: beyond 'statue shaming' — grappling with Australia's legacies of slavery
~ Will your grandchildren have the chance to visit Australia’s sacred trees? Only if our sick indifference to Aboriginal heritage is cured
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter