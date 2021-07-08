Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Act on UN Review Pledges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australia’s placard at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva © 2015 Human Rights Watch (Geneva, July 8, 2021) – Australia’s rejection of recommendations from United Nations member countries to end the mandatory detention of asylum seekers and close offshore processing centers shows continuing disregard for the rights of migrants, Human Rights Watch said today. In its July 8, 2021 response to its quadrennial Universal Periodic Review (UPR) before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Australia pledged to do more to reduce Indigenous incarceration rates…


© Human Rights Watch


