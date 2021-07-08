Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Investigation urged into killing of Haitian President and grave human rights violations under his watch

The killing of President Jovenel Moïse must be immediately and impartially investigated alongside the grave human rights violations and chronic impunity that ordinary people have suffered under his watch


