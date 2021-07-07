Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yalta II: A method to solve the Donbass crisis?

At the USA-Russia summit in Geneva (aka “Yalta II”) held on 6June 6, 2021, the two heads of state, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, are said to have laid the foundations for a peace agreement in Ukraine. It would be a question of either recognizing the peculiarities of the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine or their independence from Ukraine. With this in mind, the representatives of the two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are expected to take part in meetings based on the (...)


© Voltaire Network -


