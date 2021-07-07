Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Cyber Legend Vanishes, Raising Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A photo-composite showing a phone displaying the Program-Think twitter account and Chinese flag. Flag: © 2021 Chan Long Hei / SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP Images “I hope Program-Think was merely hit by a car and hospitalized or something,” said a Chinese netizen. One normally wouldn’t wish for such a tragedy, but to many Chinese netizens, this would still be better than being detained by the Chinese authorities for criticizing the government. Program-Think (编程随想) is the pseudonym of a blogger known for posts on the know-hows of circumventing China’s Great Firewall and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 'Resident Evil: Village' and first-person video game immersion: Why hands create intense connection
~ Incels are surprisingly diverse but united by hate
~ With rising human drug use, a collateral rise of dogs ingesting cannabis and opioids
~ Ancient skulls show Anglo-Saxon identity was more cultural than genetic
~ What is cultural appropriation, and how does it differ from cultural appreciation?
~ Films made for Netflix look more like TV shows — here's the technical reason why
~ We found a new type of stellar explosion that could explain a 13-billion-year-old mystery of the Milky Way's elements
~ Cultural sensitivity or censorship? Lecturers are finding it difficult to talk about China in class
~ Should slaughterhouses have glass walls? The campaign for greater farm transparency goes to the High Court
~ Is it more infectious? Is it spreading in schools? This is what we know about the Delta variant and kids
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter