Human Rights Observatory

Living with COVID: is now the right time for England to lift all restrictions?

By Andrew Lee, Reader in Global Public Health, University of Sheffield
The remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England will end on July 19, the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, has announced. Businesses currently closed will be allowed to reopen, attendance limits at events and indoor gatherings will be lifted, and using social distancing and mask wearing to control the spread of the virus will become discretionary. This will be the beginning of a new way of living with the virus, the government has said.

Critics have called…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


