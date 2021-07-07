Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's new "National Security Strategy"

Share this article
On 2 July 2021, the Kremlin released its new National Security Strategy (downloadable below), which hadn't been revised in 6 years. Therein, the Kremlin takes into account all types of threats, primarily coming from the United States and its allies.For each one it defines the response to be provided. For the first time, the National Security Strategy includes attacks against “Russian traditional values of a spiritual, moral, cultural and historical nature” perpetrated by states, NGOs and (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ UK High Court grants limited permission for US to appeal Assange extradition ruling
~ Eswatini: Two journalists tortured by security forces
~ Attempt to murder Dutch reporter – “even in a country ranked 6th in the press freedom index!”
~ Attacks on 53 journalists is a major setback for press freedom in Georgia, RSF says
~ Living with COVID: is now the right time for England to lift all restrictions?
~ COVID: why we should stop testing in schools
~ UK offshore asylum plan is just another way of imposing forced movement on vulnerable people
~ Euro 2020: is this 'the greatest therapy session England ever had'?
~ July 19 'Freedom Day': Boris Johnson's biggest gamble is trusting the public
~ Nigeria's #ENDSARS protests: a window into how creative art can be an act of therapy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter