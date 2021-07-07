Holding the world to ransom: the top 5 most dangerous criminal organisations online right now
By Roberto Musotto, Research fellow, Edith Cowan University
Brianna O'Shea, Lecturer, Ethical Hacking and Defense, Edith Cowan University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
On the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog!
These words from Peter Steiner’s famous cartoon could easily be applied to the recent ransomware…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 7, 2021