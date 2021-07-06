Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Official funeral of a former SS in Kiev

On 13 June 2021, the funeral of former SS Orest Vaskul took place at the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, St. Michael Golden-Domed Monastery, in Kiev. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was represented by soldiers from his personal regiment. Defense Minister and former military attaché in Washington, Lieutenant General Andriy Taran, was also represented. The Ukrainian flag draped the coffin of the deceased. Orest Vaskoul voluntarily enlisted in the SS (Galicia Division) in (...)


© Voltaire Network -


