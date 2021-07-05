Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young Australians faced unique challenges even before the pandemic. Neglecting them jeopardises the country's future.

By George Patton, Professor of Adolescent Health Research, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
This generation faces wicked problems without simple, single solutions. We need to move beyond the short-term, issue du jour approach that has dominated government responses in recent decades.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What did the public say about the government’s Indigenous Voice co-design process?
~ Gender-ambiguous author Eve Langley is ripe for rediscovery. A new biography illuminates her difficult life
~ Will pay transparency close the gender pay gap? The EU thinks so
~ Why vacations feel like they're over before they even start
~ Decoding the music masterpieces: Liszt's Consolation in D flat — serene sweetness and melancholy
~ What does it take to do a spacewalk? Skill, courage, and being able to wear a men's size medium
~ Tourism operators are reeling from lockdowns, but the barriers to a full post-COVID recovery go far deeper
~ A tale of two valleys: Latrobe and Hunter regions both have coal stations, but one has far worse mercury pollution
~ Why is Delta such a worry? It's more infectious, probably causes more severe disease, and challenges our vaccines
~ Social media companies could be liable for user-generated content in India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter