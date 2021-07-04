Setting goals to beat previous efforts improves educational outcomes. And the gains are bigger for disadvantaged students
By Andrew J. Martin, Scientia Professor and Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW
Emma Burns, Lecturer, Macquarie University
Keiko C. P. Bostwick, Research Officer, UNSW
Rebecca J Collie, Scientia Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW
We conducted a study to see if students who set goals to try to improve on their past efforts were more engaged in school. We found the strategy was particularly helpful to disadvantaged students.
- Sunday, July 4, 2021