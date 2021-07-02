Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

"The Lord God has plans for peace, together for Lebanon", by Pope Francis

By Pope Francis
Conclusion of the ecumenical prayer by Francis Dear brothers and sisters, We assembled today to pray and reflect, impelled by our deep concern for Lebanon – a country very close to my heart and which I wish to visit – as we see it plunged into a serious crisis. I am grateful to all the participants for having readily accepted the invitation and for their fraternal sharing. Sustained by the prayers of the Holy People of God, in facing this dark situation, we, as pastors, have sought together (...)


