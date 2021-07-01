Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: The pandemic is now putting the 'experts' in their own world of pain

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
At the pandemic's beginning experts were hailed as heroes and saviours, notwithstanding some differences among them. The politicians embraced them - but now that is all changing.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


