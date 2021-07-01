Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Smear campaign targets prize-winning reporter in Madagascar

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the concerted effort under way in Madagascar for the past week to smear French freelance journalist Gaëlle Borgia after she embarrassed the government by posting a video on Facebook illustrating the desperation to which a major famine has driven some Madagascans.Based in Madagascar for more than ten years, reporting for France 24, TV5 Monde and AFP, Gaëlle Borgia won a


