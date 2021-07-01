Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Drop Proposal for New Militia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during the launch and oath-taking of the Global Coalition of Lingkod Bayan Advocacy Support Groups and Force Multipliers at the Philippine National Police headquarters at Camp Crame, Quezon City, Philippines, June 25, 2021. Source: ACE MORANDANTE/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO (New York) – The Philippine government should immediately drop its plan to organize new militias that would worsen the country’s disastrous human rights situation, Human Rights Watch said today. The Philippines has a long history of arming civilians in militias…


© Human Rights Watch -


